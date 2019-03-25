Shell ships first cargo from Prelude FLNG off Western Australia

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) says it has loaded the first condensate cargo from its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas project off the coast of Western Australia.

The Shell-controlled Aframax tanker Advantage Atom departed from Prelude FLNG on March 20, according to S&P Global Platts.

Prelude FLNG is one of the most anticipated LNG projects in recent years due to its deployment as the world's largest floating facility, although unspecified production problems have caused delays.

The project has a production capacity of 3.6M mt/year of LNG, 1.3M mt/year of condensate and 400K mt/year of LPG.