Summit Industrial agrees to internalize asset, property management

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) agrees to internalize its asset and property management functions, eliminating the payment of annual asset management, property management, acquisition, incentive fees and other fees to its external manager Sigma Asset Management.

Internalization expected to close on or about May 17, 2019.

Upon closing of the internalization, the REIT will acquire all of the shares of the manager for C$95M (US$70.8M), with C$20M in cash and C$75M through 6.67M units of the REIT.

Previously: Summit Industrial Income announces C$328.6M of acquisitions (Dec. 11, 2018)