Stem enters the Cannabis & Industrial Hemp Market with acquisition of South African Ventures

Stem Holdings (OTCQB:STMH +5.9% ) acquires South African Ventures that has a joint venture with Profile Solutions

The JV has received preliminary approval to become the only licensed growing farm and processing plant for medical cannabis and industrial hemp in Swaziland for a minimum of 10 years

Purchase consideration is expected to be 8.25M shares valued at ~C$19M.

Stem expects that the JV will finance the cost of construction of the Facility, estimated at $7M with the JV’s cash on hand and other non-dilutive sources of financing.

Stem expects that the construction of the Facility will begin during 2Q 2019 and end during Q4 2019.