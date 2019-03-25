Duke Energy needs 'Plan B' if Atlantic Coast Pipeline fails, Good says

Duke Energy (DUK +0.1% ) CEO Lynn Good says it would need to come up with "another project" if the delayed Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline cannot overcome legal setbacks and opposition from environmental groups.

DUK "remains committed" to completing the pipeline that would ship gas from Pennsylvania to North Carolina, and the "Atlantic Coast pipeline was sized and designed with a timeframe to meet the needs of our customers," Good tells Bloomberg.

If Atlantic Coast is blocked, DUK would consider building a pipeline from eastern to western North Carolina as opposed to north-south - "That’s something that remains a plan B" - the CEO says.