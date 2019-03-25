PHI Group announces stock repurchase program

PHI Group (OTCPK:PHIL +100% ) has announced common stock repurchase program for 5.3B shares, or more as may be needed between April 15, 2019 to March 13, 2020.

The total repurchase amount is yet to be determined by prevalent market prices at times of transaction.

“The Company has been primarily focused on developing very special initiatives and programs, such as the Luxembourg bank funds and the Asia Diamond Exchange in the Free Trade Zone of the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, that are expected to yield very significant long-term value for our shareholders." said Henry Fahman, Chairman and CEO of PHI Group.