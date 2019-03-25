Airbus said to win long-awaited China aircraft order

Boeing (BA +0.9% ) slips from highs of the day after a Bloomberg report that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) has sealed a long-awaited aircraft order from China.

The $35B order consists of 290 A320-series narrow-body planes and 10 A350 wide-bodies; the latest A320neo model has a list price of $110.6M and the A350-900 lists for $317.4M before discounts.

Boeing shares are higher after Ethiopian Airlines says it still believes in the company after the recent 737 MAX 8 crash and Qatar Airways offers its support, expressing "full confidence in Boeing and their ability to resolve any technical issue."