Methanex's top investor to nominate four board directors

Methanex's (MEOH -1.4% ) largest shareholder says it will nominate four directors to the company’s board at next month's shareholder meeting, saying new leadership is needed to oversee the development of a new methanol plant in Geismar, La.

M&G Investment Management, which owns a 16.5% stake in MEOH, tells shareholders that it will nominate the directors because it does not believe the company takes seriously its concerns that building the plant alone could stress its balance sheet and make it harder pay dividends and repurchase shares.

"We are concerned that there is not sufficient oversight from the independent directors within the board room to maintain financial discipline in what is a relatively indebted company in a cyclical business," M&G says.