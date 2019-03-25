Shell rebrands U.K. household power supplier, now 100% renewables

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it has rebranded its First Utility U.K. utility business and switched all customers to renewable power.

The new Shell Energy and the power provided to its 700K customers in the U.K. will now come from renewable sources of energy such as wind, solar and biomass, the company says.

Shell hopes to lure users away from entrenched players in the U.K. retail energy market by offering customers a 3% discount on fuel at its large network of petrol stations as well as discounts for electric vehicle charging.

Shell has said it plans to become the world’s biggest power company within 15 years and is spending as much as $2B/year on its new-energies division.