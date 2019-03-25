Apple launches News+, Card, Arcade (live updates)

Apple TV Channels: A section within the redesigned TV app includes network TV from satellite and cable, premium channels including HBO and Showtime, sports add-ons, and the ability to rent and watch movies. Update: Users can subscribe to premium channels straight through the app.

The special Kids section is a "safe place to explore together" with its content curated by humans.

The redesign will arrive through a software update in May to the usual supported devices. The app will launch in Samsung smart TVs this spring and come to Roku and Amazon streaming devices.

Apple Arcade: Collection of brand new games from a variety of studios with Apple backing the development.

Arcade will exist in the App store. Subscribers can download included games and enjoy unlimited play across Apple mobile and TV devices and all games are available to play offline.

Arcade will start with over 100 games with more to come.

Apple Arcade will launch this fall and pricing and more details will come later.

Apple Card: Apple Pay launches the Apple Card credit card. Users can sign up through an iPhone, get an approval, and start using the card immediately.

The Card gets stored in the Wallet app, which gets some new features to show the typical credit card data like minimum payment due and transaction history. Users can also track spending habits for budgeting purposes.

Apple Card has daily cash, which is the 2% cashback reward that pays out every day the Card is used. Direct purchases from or through Apple carry a 3% cashback rate. Update: And if you get the physical card, there's a 1% cashback rate.

The Card has no late, annual, penalty or any other type of fee. And it's partnered with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Original post: Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) "Show Time" event kicks off with magazine subscriptions available in the new service Apple News+, which exists as a tab in the News app.

The 300 magazines offered include Time, Vogue, Popular Science, Sports Illustrated, and Fortune. Apple says News+ is the only place to find all of these titles in one service.

News+ also includes subscriptions to The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and premium digital sites like The Skimm and TechCrunch.

Cost: $9.99 per month and Family Sharing is available for free. The service is available today with a one-month free trial in the U.S. and Canada.