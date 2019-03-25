Yields continue slide as stocks give way

The averages earlier were trying to carve out at least a modest rally, but that's quickly reversed a couple of hours before the close. The S&P 500 is now off 0.45% and the Nasdaq 0.6%. Helping the decline is a 1.85% drop in Apple as it announces a number of new products to try and fill the gap left by sluggish iPhone sales growth.
The fall in stocks is giving a boost to bond bulls, taking the 10-year Treasury yield down another six basis points to 2.385%. TLT +0.75%, TBT -1.5%. That's the lowest yield since late 2017, and right in line with the current Fed Funds rate.
Now read: The Bond Bear Market That Never Came »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox