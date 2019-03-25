Energy Transfer, Shell set to convert Louisiana import plant to export terminal

Energy Transfer (ET -0.6% ) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.4% ) sign a framework agreement to reconfigure a large-scale liquefied natural gas export facility in Lake Charles, La., into an export terminal.

The project, if sanctioned through an affirmative final investment decision, would convert ET's existing Lake Charles LNG import and regasification terminal to an LNG export facility with a liquefaction capacity of 16.45M mt/year.

The companies say they are putting contracts out for bid to engineers and construction companies to reconfigure Energy Transfer’s existing import facility

The project is fully permitted, uses existing infrastructure and benefits from abundant natural gas supply and proximity to major pipeline infrastructure, including ET's pipeline network.