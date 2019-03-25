TrueCar downgraded at Benchmark; could take time to regain credibility

TrueCar (TRUE -2.5% ) is lower after the Benchmark Company downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with an $11 price target, saying it may take several quarters for TRUE management to regain credibility as each quarter is heavily scrutinized along the way.

Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos says his downgrade is "not a call on any expected further near-term deterioration in operating trends," although he is not anticipating "some miraculous turnaround either."

Kurnos also says interim CFO John Pierantoni's resignation is not a reflection on the quarter but acknowledges that TRUE's inability to find a permanent replacement within 12 months hardly conveys the best message.