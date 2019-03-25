Reports: Not all WSJ content headed into Apple News subscription

News last week that The Wall Street Journal (NWS -0.6% , NWSA -0.8% ) would be part of a relatively inexpensive Apple News subscription product raised eyebrows, considering the usual subscription price of the WSJ (still one of the top newspapers by circulation in the U.S.).

Now an internal WSJ memo clears it up: Not all the content will be available via Apple.

The memo says that the $9.99/month Apple News Plus users will get just a "curated collection of general interest news," Brian Stelter notes -- which leaves the key business reporting still behind WSJ's paywall.

"Our collaboration with Apple will also extend to areas like video, voice, market data and AI," the memo adds.

