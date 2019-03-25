Schlumberger to take no new field management projects, CEO says

Schlumberger (SLB -0.5% ) will stop taking new field management contracts, which have been criticized for their heavy upfront investment, while it seeks to sell off some existing deals, CEO Paal Kibsgaard says.

Speaking at the Scotia Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans, Kibsgaard says the business known as Schlumberger Production Management was cash flow neutral last year and was expected to generate free cash flow starting this year.

The CEO had said in the past that the business was strong and offered the potential for higher margins by allowing SLB to choose all the equipment and services instead of the project operator.

Kibsgaard also says he sees signs that oil and gas producers' investment views were "starting to normalize" after deep cuts in projects earlier this decade.

But he predicts onshore exploration and production investment in North America will decline more than 10% this year from 2018, as shale producers, which have driven U.S. oil production to record levels, face growing technical challenges as drilling moves to less productive areas.