Texas refineries cut production amid Houston Ship Channel partial shutdown

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.4% ) and LyondellBasell (LYB -1.9% ) say they have cut production at their refineries on the Houston Ship Channel after officials closed a seven-mile stretch following last week's chemical tank fires and fuel leaks at the Intercontinental Terminals Co. storage plant in Deer Park, Tex., sent gasoline, water and fire suppressant foam into the waterway.

Shell reportedly cut production at its 275K bbl/day Deer Park joint venture refinery with Mexico’s Pemex because of a shortage of crude, although the size of the reduction is not known; some of the plant's processing units are said to be on circulation, a standby process that halts production but keeps the unit at operating temperatures, allowing a quick return to production.

Meanwhile, LYB cut output by 14% because it cannot remove sulfur generated at the plant during fuels production and has limited storage capacity on site.

The channel shutdown has caused a bottleneck of tankers unable to enter or exit a busy area of the port: The Coast Guard says 31 vessels were waiting today to enter and another 31 were unable to depart, up from 26 each yesterday morning.