iAnthus to redeem MPX convertible debt

iAnthus Capital (OTCQX:ITHUF) sinks 3.8% after issuing a notice of redemption to the holders of ~$32.3M outstanding convertible debentures of MPX Luxembourg SARL, a wholly owned subsidiary of iAnthus.

The debentures' redemption date will be April 24, 2019; redemption price will be US$860.43 per US$1,000 principal amount.

Before redemption each holder will have the right to convert accrued principal amount of their debentures into iAnthus units. Holders electing to convert will receive 1,729.80 units (representing 289 iAnthus shares and 144.5 iAnthus warrants) for each $1,000 of accrued principal amount.

iAnthus believes most the debenture holders will elect to convert their debentures before April 23, 2019.

The convertible debentures were a legacy obligation iAnthus inherited as part of the acquisition of MPX Bioceutical.

