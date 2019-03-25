County Bank +5% on merger with ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services (OTCPK:COFS +1% ) to merge with County Bank (OTCPK:CBNC +5.3% ), in a transaction valued at ~$50.96/County shares, equivalent to ~$89M.

Each County Bank share will be converted into the right to receive 2.0632 shares of ChoiceOne common stock

ChoiceOne will own ~50.1% and County shareholders will have ~49.9% in the combined ~$1.3B asset bank.

It is expected that ChoiceOne will declare and pay a special dividend of $0.60 per share to its shareholders.

The transaction is expected to generate ~14% EPS accretion in the first full year and close by 2H 2019