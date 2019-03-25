Teladoc down 5% on critical Forbes article

Teladoc Health (TDOC -5.3% ) is down on more than 60% higher volume on the heels of an article from Forbes Contributor David Trainer who questions the company's use of non-GAAP EBITDA as its main metric of business health and its significant role in management bonuses.

The company has reported impressive increases in non-GAAP EBITDA, from -$47M in 2015 to +$13M last year, while economic earnings have plummeted from -$72M to -$186M over the same time frame.

The adjusted metric allows management to ignore the real costs of conducting business, including stock-based compensation ($44M in 2018), interest expense ($26M in 2018) and acquisition and integration costs ($10M in 2018). Mr. Trainer calls these "adjustments" alarming since the company relies heavily on leverage and acquisitions to grow revenue.

In its most recent proxy statement, management's cash bonuses were tied to non-GAAP EBITDA for the year (20%), non-GAAP EBITDA in Q4 (10%) and annual revenue (50%). The plan incentivizes revenue growth but allows management to exclude the costs of top line growth.

Predictably, he is bearish on the stock, seeing a potential 82% downside.