Transportation Department panel to review FAA's aircraft approval process

The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will set up a special committee of experts to review the FAA's aircraft safety approval process, as scrutiny mounts over Boeing's (BA +1.8% ) 737 MAX jets that were involved in two fatal crashes in less than five months.

The DoT says the panel will be led initially by retired Air Force Gen. Darren McDew, former head of the U.S. Transportation Command; and Lee Moak, former president of the Air Line Pilots Association.

The move follows various probes already looking into how rigorously FAA officials followed and enforced mandatory standards in endorsing the safety of the MAX jets in 2017; Justice Department prosecutors, working with the FBI and the DoT inspector general’s office, are examining whether Boeing provided misleading or incomplete information to regulators.