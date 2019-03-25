Carnival Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.31B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ccl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.