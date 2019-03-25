Neogen Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.55M (+6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, neog has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.