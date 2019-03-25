IHS Markit Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+13.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, info has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.