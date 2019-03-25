FactSet Research Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $356.46M (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fds has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.