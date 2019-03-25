FHA tightens standards for first-time home-buyer mortgages: WSJ

The Federal Housing Administration, which insures mortgage for some first-time home buyers, told lenders this month that it would begin flagging more loans as high risk, the Wall Street Journal reports.

These mortgages, many of which are to borrowers with low credit scores and high loan payments relative to their incomes, will be subject to a stricter manual underwriting process, according to the FHA.

The change could mean that fewer first-time home buyers will be able to get mortgages. FHA's chief risk officer, Keith Becker, says about 40,000 to 50,000 loans a year are likely to be affected, or about 4%-5% of FHA-insured mortgages originated annually in recent years.

