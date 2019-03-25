Gold Resource started with Buy rating at Wainwright

Gold Resource (GORO +5.4% ) goes higher after H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $7.75 price target, saying it likes the company's focus on low-cost cash flow generating projects.

Wainwright says GORO provides investors a balance of precious and base metal production in geographically favorable jurisdictions, with additional near-term gold production.

GORO acquired the Nevada Mining Unit in 2016, which contains the Isabella Pearl Mine that is expected to commence commercial production in June 2019, but Wainwright says given the strong progress seen from its site visit earlier this month, Isabella Pearl could start producing even sooner.