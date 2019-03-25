Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+35.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $398.13M (+11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, olli has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.