Codelco nixes contract with SNC-Lavalin at Chuquicamata mine

Chilean state miner Codelco says it terminated its contract with SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) at its Chuquicamata mine, accusing the engineering firm of failing to meet obligations written into a $260M contract that included engineering, supply and construction of sulfuric acid plants critical to the mine’s copper smelting operation.

The project has been plagued with delays and rising costs, and SNC has said challenges on the project are mainly due to unexpected site conditions, environmental and safety measures, as well as underperformance from sub-contractors.

Separately, SNC CEO Neil Bruce says it is looking at ways to protect its business in the event it loses a corruption trial that has created a political crisis for Prime Minister Trudeau.

An SNC-Lavalin board subcommittee is weighing the construction and engineering company’s options as it takes "steps to minimize the effect of any potential sort of bad outcome in a few years’ time," Bruce says.