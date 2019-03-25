Stocks start the week on a flat note

Stocks closed with miniscule changes after news that the special counsel found Pres. Trump did not collude with Russia on the 2016 presidential election was offset by lingering worries over the global economy.

The S&P 500 information technology (-0.4%) and financial (-0.4%) sectors weighed on the broader market while the consumer discretionary (+0.6%) and industrial (+0.2%) groups outperformed.

Homebuilding stocks were strong performers amid the continued drop in rates, providing support for the consumer discretionary sector; the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF jumped 1.3%.

Today's action was in the bond market where U.S. Treasury prices continued to climb, driving down the two-year yield by 7 bps to 2.25%, and the 10-year yield by 4 bps to 2.42% after briefly touching 2.39%, its lowest level since December 2017.

U.S. WTI May crude oil slipped 0.4% to settle at $58.82/bbl.