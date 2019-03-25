Apple Hospitality COO and CFO to retire in 2020

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) names Kristian Gathright to the board and adds that she plans to retire from her role as executive vice president and chief operating officer in Q1 2020.

Executive Vice President and CFO Bryan Peery also intends to retire in Q1 2020.

Apple Hospitality is working with an executive search firm, with a focus on external candidates for a successor CFO. It will use its existing team and new CFO to transition the responsibilities of Gathright and Peery.