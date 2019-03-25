Red Hat reports mixed Q4

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) reports Q4 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 14% Y/Y growth. Due to its pending acquisition by IBM, Red Hat won't hold a call or provide guidance.

Q4 subscription revenue was $774.2M (+16% Y/Y in constant currency) with Infrastructure-related offerings at $549M (+10%) and Application Development-related and other totaling $225M (+34%).

The adjusted gross margin came in slightly below consensus with 86.3% versus the 86.6% estimate. Operating margin was 25.8% (consensus: 26.6%).

Press release.

Previously: Red Hat beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (March 25)