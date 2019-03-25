Paulson no longer opposes Newmont-Goldcorp merger - Bloomberg

Paulson & Co. says it is withdrawing its opposition to the terms of a merger between Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), after NEM promised a special dividend to its investors if the deal is approved.

“Paulson & Co. commends the special dividend to Newmont shareholders,” a Paulson spokesperson tells Bloomberg. “Although the dividend is small, it is a step in the right direction... We will no longer oppose the transaction.”

NEM shareholders Paulson & Co. and Van Eck International said last week that the merger proposal transferred to Goldcorp shareholders too much of the nearly $5B in synergies from a separate Nevada joint venture with Barrick Gold.