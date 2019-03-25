Allergan pushes back at Appaloosa

In a statement added to its proxy for its May 1 shareholders meeting, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) says its "refreshed and independent" board is focused on "doing what is in the best interests of all shareholders," adding that dissident investor Appaloosa LP is "attempting to undermine our CEO" while "pushing for a firesale of the company for a short-term bump in stock price." Management believes that Appaloosa's short-term interests are not the same as those of long-term stockholders.

Shares are up a fraction after hours.