AMSC announces $10M in D-VAR® system orders

AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC) received four new D-VAR® STATCOM system orders valued at over $10M. Three of the orders serve the industrial power quality sector and one serves the renewable connectivity sector.

These D-VAR systems are expected to provide voltage regulation by dynamically responding to varying load conditions and connect wind power plants to the electric grid.

“AMSC has demonstrated a fifth consecutive year of D-VAR® revenue growth, echoing a record year of performance for our industrial sector, and entering fiscal 2019 with a strong backlog of orders,” commented Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO.