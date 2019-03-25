Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio grows 3.0% in February

Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 3.0% in February with an ending balance of $2.19T.

Aggregate unpaid principal balance of mortgage-related investments portfolio increased by about $200M in February.

Single-family seriously delinquent rate dropped to 69 basis points from 70 bps in January; multifamily delinquency rate stayed flat at 1 bp in February.

Measure of Freddie's exposure to changes in portfolio market value averaged $8M in February; duration gap averaged 0 months.

