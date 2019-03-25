U.K. Parliament faces votes on three Brexit amendments

U.K. lawmakers on Monday will be able to vote on three proposed changes to Prime Minister Theresa May's next steps on Brexit.

One proposal is to change the rules of Parliament on Wednesday to provide time for legislators to debate and vote on alternative ways forward on Brexit, a process called "indicative votes."

Another amendment by the opposition Labour Party wants the government to give lawmakers more time to find an approach to Brexit that will be backed by a majority.

The third amendment would come into play if the U.K. can't agree to a deal within seven days of leaving the EU--the government would then ask Parliament if it would approve a no-deal exit or if it should seek another delay to Brexit.

