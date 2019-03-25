Noble Midstream grabs $200M equity commitment for EPIC Crude Pipeline

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) says it secured a $200M equity commitment from Global Infrastructure Partners to fund Dos Rios Crude Intermediate, a new subsidiary holding NBLX's 30% equity interest in the EPIC Crude Pipeline.

Of the $200M total commitment, NBLX says $100M will be funded during Q1 2019 with the remaining $100M available for one year, subject to certain conditions.

EPIC Crude Pipeline is being designed with an initial capacity of 590K bbl/day from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford to the Gulf Coast, expandable to 900K bbl/day; NBLX says interim service remains on track for startup in Q3 2019 with permanent service expected in January 2020.