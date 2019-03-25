Verizon authorized to operate on government's EIS contract

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has received Authority to Operate under the GSA's huge Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.

That will offer the carrier the ability to compete to provide next-gen communications services to the federal government under the new contract, which has displaced older contract vehicles including Networx, WITS3 and regional services contracts.

“We’re excited to receive our ATO and will utilize best practices and lessons learned to support agencies' unique requirements and transition them to EIS quickly and efficiently,” says Verizon's Mike Maiorana.