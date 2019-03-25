Kinder Morgan to quit Enbridge-led Texas COLT crude export venture

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says it is dropping out of Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) proposed Texas COLT deepwater crude oil export project off Freeport, Tex., on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

“The project does not align with our strategic priorities,” KMI says, citing the time commitment to move the project through a regulatory phase and a recent internal review.

ENB says it will buy out KMI’s stake in the project and believes the facility will remain well positioned to “provide the supply diversity” attractive to overseas U.S. crude buyers.

German oil storage firm Oiltanking Partners remains committed to the project.