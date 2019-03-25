Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says it is cutting its expansion capital spending projections by ~$200M for 2019 and $250M for 2020, since it is unlikely that the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline project will proceed.

As a result, MMP now expects capex of $1.1B for 2019 and $150M for 2020 to complete its expansion capital projects currently underway.

MMP had planned to jointly develop a new crude oil pipeline with Energy Transfer, MPLX LP and Delek US Holdings to deliver crude oil from the Permian Basin to MMP's terminal in the Houston area and Energy Transfer's terminal in Nederland, Tex.