Inovio +5% as Cantor signs on as new bull

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is up 5% after hours following an initiation at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald.

There's a "large and growing need" for non-invasive treatment of HPV-related cervical dysplasia, analyst Charles Duncan notes. Phase 3 studies of VGX-3100 offer a "major value driver" over the next 12-18 months, and Inovio would also likely see a royalty stream if partner AstraZeneca/MedImmune (NYSE:AZN) gets approval for MEDI0457 (which should see Phase 3 data in the second half). (h/t Bloomberg)

Duncan has a price target of $12, implying 231% upside from today's close of $3.62.