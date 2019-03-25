Westshore coal terminal uncertain due to lower Teck, Cloud Peak exports

Canada's largest coal export terminal faces an uncertain future given the potential loss of several large customers including Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD), Seaport Global says.

Teck, Westshore Terminal's (OTCPK:WTSHF) largest customer with throughput of 17M mt in 2018 out of 30.5M mt in exports, will move much of its volume to Vancouver-based Neptune Terminals once its contract with Westshore, also in Vancouver, ends in Q1 2021.

Seaport says Teck could increase its Neptune exports up to 16M mt/year from 7M mt in 2018, encouraged by cheaper rates at Neptune, increased negotiating leverage provided by an alternative terminal option and assurance that Teck vessels will not have to wait behind other companies' coal vessels.

CLD exported 4.6M mt through Westshore in 2018 but Seaport thinks it is reasonable to assume the terminal's contracts may not survive a potential CLD bankruptcy.