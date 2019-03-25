McDonald’s to buy Israeli digital startup Dynamic Yield for reported $300M

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) agrees to acquire Israeli personalization and decision logic technology company Dynamic Yield, which MCD says will make it one of the first companies to integrate decision technology into the customer point of sale at a brick and mortar location.

MCD does not provide financial details but WSJ reports the company will pay more than $300M for the closely held firm in its first acquisition in years and its biggest deal in two decades.

Dynamic Yield consults with retailers to provide personalized digital promotions to consumers using streams of customer data, and its customers include IKEA, Forever 21 and Fendi, according to the company’s website.