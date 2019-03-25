Akari holder Aspire Capital files to sell 500M shares

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) has filed a prospectus for the sale by holder Aspire Capital Fund of 500M ordinary shares.

AKTX is off 1.6% after hours; shares fell 10% during the regular session.

It relates to the sale of 445M ordinary shares (with each ADS representing 100 ordinary shares) that it might issue to Aspire Capital in the future as part of a securities purchase agreement they reached on Sept. 26.

It also relates to the sale of 550,000 ADS, consisting of 300,000 that can be exchanged for 30M ordinary shares, which were issued to the selling stockholder, and 250,000 ADS sold to the selling stockholder for $0.02/share.