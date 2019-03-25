UK lawmakers vote to take control of Brexit to mull options

British lawmakers have voted to take control of the Brexit process from the government, at least for one day.

In a late Monday vote, Parliament has elected to change rules in order to consider a range of options ("indicative votes") on Wednesday, hoping to give itself a chance to find a way through the mess that a majority can support.

That encompasses a wide range of options: The deal favored by Prime Minister Theresa May, a "no-deal" exit, membership in the single market or just a customs union, another referendum, or a total rescission of the exit plan.

If it can reach agreement, it will look to push the government in that direction. But as the votes are nonbinding, the government could elect to ignore the results.

