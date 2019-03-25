'Us' logs smash weekend to take over box office

Horror hit Us (NASDAQ:CMCSA) topped even raised expectations at the box office over the weekend, wresting the top spot from Captain Marvel and signaling a blockbuster take ahead.

The film from director Jordan Peele drew $71.1M, the biggest opening for a live-action original film since Avatar in 2009. (Animated Disney/Pixar features have opened higher in the past 10 years, Box Office Mojo notes.)

It was also the third-biggest opening all time for an R-rated horror film.

Captain Marvel (NYSE:DIS) may have settled for second place this week with $34.3M, but it's no slouch in its three-week run: It's drawn a domestic total of $320.7M and cruised this week past $911M cumulative global box office.

Following up those two were a couple of films in their second week: Wonder Park (VIA, VIAB), with $8.8M, and Five Feet Apart (LGF.A, LGF.B) with $8.5M.