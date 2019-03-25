Wesfarmers offers $1.07B to buy Lynas

Australia's Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) offers to buy rare earths miner Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) for A$1.5B (US$1.07B) in cash, or A$2.25/share, a nearly 45% premium to Lynas’ last close.

“An investment in Lynas leverages our unique assets and capabilities, including in chemical processing, and will deliver Lynas’ shareholders with an attractive premium and certain cash return,” Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott.

Lynas is dealing with hurdles in license renewals for its $800M plant in Malaysia, and the deal would be contingent upon the company having the relevant operating licenses for a satisfactory period following the deal close.