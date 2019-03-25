Mystery illness that affects marijuana users starts to worry doctors - BI

A new study documents a sharp rise in emergency room visits linked with marijuana use following legalization in Colorado, Business Insider reports.

One of the key drivers of the ER visits is a mysterious syndrome called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS, which is characterized by severe nausea and repeated vomiting.

Researchers still do not fully understand what causes CHS, but the only known cure is to totally quit using marijuana.

