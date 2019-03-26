Uber announces $3.1B deal for rival Careem

Spreading its reach over the Middle East, Uber (UBER) has agreed to acquire rival Careem for $3.1B, ending another cutthroat ride-hailing battle ahead of an expected IPO.

Uber will pay Careem $1.4B in cash and $1.7B in notes that will convert at a price of $55 a share, which is 12% higher than the $49-a-share value paid by investors in an Uber financing round in September.

Careem is now active in 84 cities in about 15 countries in the Middle East and will help Uber achieve its goal of having 1B users across the globe.