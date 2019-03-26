Legal battle against opioid crisis heats up

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter will hold a press conference today to announce a "breaking development" in a multibillion-dollar lawsuit accusing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) and Teva (NYSE:TEVA) of helping fuel an opioid epidemic in the state.

Oklahoma's top court yesterday declined to delay the landmark trial set for May, while reports suggested Purdue Pharma would settle the suit and was exploring filing for Chapter 11 to address potential liabilities.

It would be the first trial to result from around 2,000 lawsuits nationally against opioid manufacturers.