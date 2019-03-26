DOJ moves to strike down entire ACA

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a motion calling for ObamaCare to be struck down in its entirety, siding with a Texas federal district court that had decided the individual mandate was unconstitutional.

Hospital and health insurer stocks plunged following that ruling in December.

Previously the DOJ was focused on eliminating mandatory coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, but under Attorney General William Barr the federal government's position has now changed.

Related tickers: UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Humana (NYSE:HUM), WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), Centene (NYSE:CNC), Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS), Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), McKesson (NYSE:MCK), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT), Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC).